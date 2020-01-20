The Mountain Advocate is announcing that John Dunn has joined its staff as its new Sports Editor, effective Monday, January 20.
"I'm excited to welcome John to our team here at The Mountain Advocate," said GM/Publisher Charles Myrick. "He has come to us highly recommended by coaches, players and other media professionals. I'm excited to see what he can bring to the table for our community's athletes and coaches!"
Dunn is a native of Washburn, Tenn., where he played basketball for Washburn High School before going on to play at college basketball at Walter State in Morristown. He and his two children make their home in Harrogate, Tenn.
An avid Tennessee fan, Dunn started the All Vol Call In Show in August 2017, where he has thousands of followers on his Facebook page and website.
Most recently, Dunn served as the Sports Editor at Middlesboro Daily News.
