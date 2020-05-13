The Mountain Advocate is pleased to welcome Sierra Messer of Flat Lick to the team as its new Advertising Executive.
A graduate of Pineville High School, Messer is a student at the University of the Cumberlands where she majors in Business Administration, and expects to graduate this December. Before joining The Mountian Advocate staff, she worked as a dental assistant and at Dewitt Elementary with the Save the Children Program.
Messer enjoys the marketing and sales side of business as she likes talking to people and being social. She feels advertising is a great fit for her outgoing personality and her future degree.
“In a time like we’ve never imagined, we knew it was going to be a challenge reaching out to businesses who are just getting back on their feet after the COVID-19 shutdowns,” commented Advocate GM/Publisher Charles Myrick. “Sierra has hit the ground running and is doing an amazing job. We are blessed to have her join our staff and look forward to what she continues to bring to the table for Knox County’s most trusted news source!”
We at the The Mountain Advocate are excited to have Messer on board and believe she will be a great addition to your hometown paper. Give her a call at 606-546-9225 for all your advertising needs.
