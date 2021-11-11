Seargent Don Brown is an Artemus boy who served as an Army Ranger in Vietnam. A football player in high school, Brown graduated from Knox Central and joined the army the next day. He went through basic training at Fort Knox and later Ranger School. He continued his training in Germany before the Vietnam War broke out. He volunteered and was assigned to the Seventh Cavalry.
A second tour in Vietnam saw Brown assigned to the 506th Airborne Infantry regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. He would go on to serve in the army until the age of 69, just before his 70th birthday. His career spanned 50 years. During his service he was awarded three Bronze Stars, Air Medal, Purple Heart, and numerous other merits.
Brown called Georgia home for much of the later part of his career. Not long after his retirement, he and his wife moved to Barbourville where they live today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.