As the sun sets on the end of this Christmas Day. the dishes washed, the pots put away, gift wrapping trashed and ribbons saved for use on another holiday.
The leftover ham,, sweet potato pie, creamed corn pudding and pecan pie will give tomorrow a taste of today.
— “After Christmas” author unknown
I ate too much ham, I ate too much corn, and I ate too much pudding and pie. I am stuffed up with muffins and too much stuffin’ and I’m probably going to die. I piled up my plate and I ate and I ate but I wish I had known when to stop, for I’m so crammed with yams, sauces, gravies, and jams that my buttons are starting to pop!
I’m full of tomatoes and French fried potatoes. My stomach is swollen and sore, but there’s still dessert so I guess it won’t hurt if I eat just a little more!
Millie’s thought for today: the test of enjoyment is the remembrance, which it leaves behind.
Happy New Year to one and all!!
Twas the Day After Christmas
Twas the day after Christmas, and all through the house,
Every creature was hurtin’, even the mouse.
The toys were all broken, their batteries dead,
Santa passed out with some ice on his head.
Wrapping and ribbons just covered the floor,
While upstairs the family continued to snore.
And I in my t-shirt, new Reeboks and jeans,
Went to the kitchen and started to clean.
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the sink to see what was the matter.
Away to the window, I flew like a flash
Tore open the curtains, and threw up the sash.
When what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a little white truck with an oversized mirror,
The driver was smiling so lively and grand;
The patch on his jacket said, “U.S. POSTMAN.”
With a handful of bills, he grinned like a fox.
Then quickly he stuffed them into our mailbox.
Bill after bill, after bill, they still come.Whistling and shouting he called them by name:
“Now Dillard’s, now Broadway’s, now Penny’s and Sears. Here Robinson’s, Levitz’s and Target’s and Mervyn’s.”
To the tip or your limit, every store, every mall,
Now charge away-charge away-charge away all!!!
He whooped and he whistled and he finished his work.
He filled up the box, and then turned with a jerk.
He sprang to his truck and he drove down the road,
Driving much faster with half of a load.
Then I heard him exclaim with great holiday cheer,
“Enjoy what you bought, you’ll be paying all year!!”
Author Unknown
