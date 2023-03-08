Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a consumer alert warning Kentuckians of possible construction and repair scams following the severe storms and high winds across Kentucky. Scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1 (888) 432-9257.
“As Kentuckians recover from the severe storms and damaging winds that struck the Commonwealth last week, we urge consumers to watch out for possible construction and repair scams,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We encourage Kentuckians to report suspected scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”
Following severe storms, out-of-town or unscrupulous contractors may go door-to-door to solicit business from Kentuckians who have experienced property damage. While not all door-to-door contractors are scammers, some may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make promises they can’t deliver. To avoid becoming a victim of a contractor-related scam, follow these tips:
Contact your insurance company. If you are insured, discuss your policy coverage and filing requirements with your insurance company. Ask your adjuster for an estimate for repair costs. Ask your insurance company to recommend reputable contractors to assist with repairs.
Research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org, get a reference from friends or family, and check with your local government agency responsible for registering or licensing contractors. Be sure to gather more than one estimate.
Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor. Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches.
Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services.
Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary. Review contracts carefully, and do not sign documents that give a contractor the right to your insurance claims.
While the Attorney General’s Office has not received scam complaints related to the recent severe storms and high winds, the office urges Kentuckians to watch out for possible scams.
Kentuckians may report scams by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1 (888) 432-9257.
To learn more about construction and repair scams, visit ag.ky.gov/NaturalDisasterScams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.