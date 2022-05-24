Mr. Alan Dale Garlic, age 58 of North Stewart Road, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Sunday evening at his residence.
He was the father of Devan Nipper of London, Kentucky and Desiree Vitterio of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the son of Claudette Irvin Garlic of Corbin, Kentucky. He was the brother of Timothy Garlic of Corbin, Kentucky, Carla Burgess of Harlan, Kentucky and Vicki Zimmerman of Corbin, Kentucky. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was a member of the Church of God and a former Factory Supervisor for the Aisin Company.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Ellis Garlic and by one brother, Dennis Garlic.
Funeral services for Mr. Alan Dale Garlic will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sonny Osborne officiating. Graveside services and burial for Mr. Alan Dale Garlic will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Young’s Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The family will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Garlic family.
