Albertha Andrews of London, KY. Beloved wife of Robert Andrews Sr. of 56 years. Loving mother of John Andrews, Francine Freudenberg, Charles, Carol, Robert Jr. (Amy) and Michael (Norma) Andrews. Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Audrey Lewis and Mary Jo (Jim) Perkins; brothers John (Mary) and George (Nelva) Lloyd. She is also preceded in death by brothers Lester, Earl and Clem Lloyd, and sisters Edna Metz and Katherine Pennyton. Albertha passed away peacefully at the Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin, Kentucky on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the age of 83 years.
