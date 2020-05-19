Alexander Burton Mills, 29, of Barbourville, was born on August 19, 1990 in Lexington. He was the son of Richard Burton and Annita Carbone Mills of Barbourville. Alex passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Barbourville Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital. Alex was a beloved son, brother, and grandson.
Alex graduated from Southwestern High School in Pulaski County in 2008. Learning was important to Alex as he attended community college and then Eastern Kentucky University. Alex was a devoted brother and son. He was an advocate for others and found joy helping anyone he could. He was compassionate, true to himself, and generous to others. He would light up the room with his clever wit, infectious laugh, and wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid cook, always creating and sharing new recipes. Alex was a friend to everyone he met and was especially close to Dave Christopher and all the friends who made up his “wolf pack”, as well as his Walmart work family.
Alex is survived by his parents, Richard and Annita Carbone Mills; his sister, Hannah Elizabeth Mills of Barbourville; grandmother, Wanda Sue Mills of Barbourville and grandfather, Thomas Carbone of New Tazewell; his aunts, Shelle Gross of Barbourville and Sheila Shelie of Germany; uncles, Jason Carbone of New Tazewell, John Knox Mills and wife, Jennifer, and Billy G. Mills and wife, Tina, all of Barbourville and a special friend, Jim Ballard.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 in memory of Alex.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
