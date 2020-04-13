The All-County teams were selected solely by the Sports Editor of the Mountain Advocate, John Dunn. Players were selected based on their stats, team success and overall impact on each of their respective school’s seasons. All three schools in Knox County are represented amongst three tiers of selected teams, ranging from first team to third team.
All-County Teams
First Team:
Jevonte Turner (Knox Central): The junior combo-guard averaged 22.2 points-per-game this season, good for 26th in the state. He was also second on the team in rebounding with 6.4 rebounds-per-game. Turner will lead the Panthers next season as they hope to repeat as 13th Region champions for the third consecutive season.
Zach Patterson (Knox Central): The Panthers’ senior shooting guard was second on the team in scoring with 15.5 points-per-game. Patterson will graduate in May and move on from Knox Central High School.
Shawn Vaughn (Barbourville): The Tigers’ forward led the team in points-per-game this season with 16.3, while also leading the team in rebounding with 6.1 rebounds per contest. Vaughn will graduate in May and move on from Barbourville High School.
Matthew Gray (Barbourville): The junior combo-guard was a close second in points-per-game with 15.9, and second on the team in rebounding, averaging four rebounds each game. Gray will be tasked with leading the Tigers next season as they hope to make a splash in the 13th Region.
Max Burd (Lynn Camp): The Wildcats’ senior sharpshooter led the team in points-per-game this season with 20.5. Burd will graduate in May and move on from Lynn Camp High School.
Second Team:
Kevionte Turner (Knox Central)
Isaac Mills (Knox Central)
Maison Prater (Lynn Camp)
Matt Disney (Lynn Camp)
Jordan Collins (Barbourville)
Third Team:
Colby Martin (Barbourville)
Dylan Bingham (Barbourville)
Gilbert Spencer (Lynn Camp)
Andrew Sizemore (Knox Central)
Abram Brock (Knox Central)
Presley Partin (Knox Central): Partin led the Panthers’ offense with 18.2 points-per-game this season. She also led the team in rebounding with 6.3 boards each contest. Partin will be back to help lead the Panthers next season.
Caylan Mills (Knox Central): Mills was second on the team in scoring this season with 13.2 points-per-game. She was also third on the team in rebounding with 5.7 rebounds per game. Mills will return to help lead the Panthers next season.
Zoey Liford (Knox Central): Liford was the third point on the Panthers’ offensive triangle. She was third on the team in scoring with 11.8 points-per-game. She was second on the team in rebounding with 5.9 rebounds-per-game. Liford returns to help lead the Panthers next season.
Brianna Gallagher (Barbourville): Gallagher was the Wildcats’ leading scorer this season with 14.4 points-per-game. She was also second on the team in rebounding with nine rebounds-per-game. The rising sophomore will be back to help lead the Tigers next season.
Abbagail Smith (Barbourville): Smith was second on the team in scoring with 12 points-per-game, and the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 rebounds-per-contest. Smith will graduate in May and move on from Barbourville High School.
Second Team:
Laura Smith (Barbourville)
Grace Jones (Barbourville)
Timberland Fredrick (Knox Central)
Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp)
Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp)
Third Team:
Aimee Woolum (Barbourville)
Lucy Robinson (Barbrouville)
Natalie Fanella (Lynn Camp)
Abigail Boggs (Lynn Camp)
Natalie Fisher (Knox Central)
