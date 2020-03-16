Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday morning that all restaurants and bars in the state of Kentucky are ordered closed to in-person dining effective at 5 p.m.
The order comes as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread. 21 cases are now confirmed in the state including the first death attributed to it. Beshear expects confirmed cases to appear in every part of the state.
Beshear stated that drive-thrus, take-out. and delivery options remain available. He encouraged Kentuckians to "commit" to these alternate dining options. He also added that restaurants must work to limit contacts between people. Guidance on the order is expected to be released soon.
Beshear also stated that expiring driver's licenses would be extended by 90 days to allow people to avoid unnecessary trips.
"Lets protect the most vulnerable out there," Beshear went on to say. He added that child care centers would likely close later this week as well.
