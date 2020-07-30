Allen Wayne “Snail” Taylor, 61, of Artemus, passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Allen “Bud” Taylor and Mary M. Moore Taylor Brewer born on August 20, 1958 in Pineville.
Allen was a self-employed lawn care professional and a member of the First Baptist Church Artemus. He loved nature and was an avid chess player and taught as many people as he could how to play. He enjoyed animals, hiking, fishing, painting pictures and dearly loved his children, grandchildren and family.
On April 6, 1988, he united in marriage with Regina Gail Jeffries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Shelton; step-father, Chris Brewer; sister-in-law, Christine Taylor; brother-in-law, Winston Parrott; former brother-in-law, Don Shelton and mother-in-law, Roberta Jeffries.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Regina Gail Taylor of Artemus; six children, Brian Bast and wife, Star, of Corbin, Michael Castle and Kathleen Fullerton of Barbourville, Lori Beth Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, Tonya Young and husband, Mark, and Eric Taylor and wife, Corri, all of Barbourville and James “Jamie” Taylor and fiancé, Samantha LeSeur of Asheville, NC; a sister, Freida Parrott of Barbourville; two brothers, Bro. Orville Taylor and wife, Kathy, of Lexington and Joe Bill Taylor and wife, Hazel, of Portage, IN; thirteen grandchildren, Brandon Bast, Emmett Chadwell, Kendahl Young, Matthew Barton, Michael Bast, Luke Young, Kale Roethle, Joni Bast, Angelia Wilson, Thomas Chadwell, Xzavier Castle, Alexander Castle and Eliette “Ellie” Taylor; his father-in-law, Bill Jeffries; five sisters-in-law, Theresa Partlow and husband, Willie, Margie Best and husband, Bobby, Ruth Stratton and husband, Robbie, Tina Grigsby and husband, Greg, and Melissa Roberts and husband, Glenn; a brother-in-law, Scott Jeffries and wife, Tonya; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Gracie; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A celebration of his life will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, July 30 at 3 P.M. with Bro. Jake Copley officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Honorary bearers will be his many friends and neighbors.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 1 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
