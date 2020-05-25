Mr. Allen Ray Yeager age 71 of gray, KY was born on August 23,1948 in Somerset, KY to the late Elmer and Louise Wellman Yeager and departed this life on May 20, 2020 in the Barbourville ARH hospital. He was of the Protestant faith and he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, archery, music, watching movies, Nascar races, doing yard work, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 1- brother: Ernest Lee Yeager; his mother-in-law: Helen Vaughn; his father-in-law: Garrett Vaughn; and a niece: Rena Mills preceded him in death.
Allen is survived by his loving wife of over 48 years Betty Yeager of Gray, KY, 1 son: Charles Allen “Chuck” Yeager and wife Serenia of Bimble, KY, 2 daughters: Carla Trent and husband Scott of Girdler, Ky and Cindy Broughton of Gray, KY. 1 brother: Wesley Oral Yeager of Ft Wayne, Indiana. 1- sister: Donna Thomas and husband James of Gray, Ky a special nephew Jeffery Thomas and 2- grandchildren: Caitlyn Elizabeth Yeager and Nathan Allan Yeager and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Allen Yeager will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral home Chapel on Monday, May25, 2020 at 2 :00 PM with the Rev. Rick Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Hutchins Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Fisher, Tommy Scalf, Randall Young, Eric Trent, Keith Baker, and Paul Baker. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A Limited Visitation will be held at the Barbourville Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 Am until the funeral hour at 2:00.
To the loving family of Mr. Allen Yeager, Larry, Doyle, Gene and all the staff at the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.