Mrs. Alma D. Jordan, 80, of Girdler, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Dave and Louise Hubbard Smith born on February 25, 1940 at Ogle in Clay County.
Alma was a homemaker and a member of the Free Spirit Baptist Church since its beginning. She enjoyed tending flowers, celebrating Christmas, spending time with grandchildren and singing with her sisters in the group known as The Reborn Singers.
On January 24, 1959, she united in marriage with Arvil Jordan and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters including, Thelma, Evelyn, Maudie and Callie and a son-in-law, Freddie Turner.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 61 years, Arvil Jordan of Girdler; three beloved children, Donna Turner of Girdler, Deloris Lawrence and husband, Royce, of Shepherdsville and Arvil David Jordan and wife, Jennifer, of Turkey Creek; a sister, Chelcia Smith of Hinkle; five grandchildren, Justin Blevins, Mindy Medlin, Katie Johnson and husband, Cody, Taylor Jordan and Jeremy Lawrence and wife, Ashlee; three great grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxon and Oliver; a sister-in-law, Wanda Hammons of Bailey Switch; brothers-in-law, Grover Jordan of Taylor Mill and Landon Smith and wife, Jennifer, of Gray; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, September 5 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Tyler Ledford officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be Willie Hudson, a life-long friend and her church family.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.