Mrs. Alma Lea Carriveau, 77, of Barbourville, passed away Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Amon and Clara Shelton Matlock born on May 13, 1944 in Bowling Green, OH.
She was an artist and a member of the Dayton Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, sewing and being outside enjoying her flowers that her sister, Mary, tended for her.
On November 29, 1980, she united in marriage with Charles Howard Carriveau.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; cherished granddaughter, Melissa Hopper Davis; a sister, Connie Eastridge; three brothers, McKinley, Charles and John Matlock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Eastridge, George Peace, Kathy Matlock and Jean Matlock.
Survivors include her beloved children, Sheila Wyatt and husband, Dewayne of Gray, Shaun Partin and fiancé, Amy Hamilton, of Barbourville and Renee Turnbull and husband, Matthew, of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, David Wyatt, Kaeden Oblander, Kara, Brody and Grady Partin; great grandchildren, Taylor Davis and Jonathan Hubbs; sisters, Barbara Peace of Barbourville, Karen Gibson and Ronnie and Peggy Helton and Gary all of Flat Creek, Mary Brown and Leslie of Barbourville and Debbie Lawson and Wendell of Flat Lick; brothers, Ronnie Matlock and Jackie of Golden’s Creek and Bobby Matlock of Flat Creek; a sister-in-law, Trula Matlock of Golden’s Creek; her aunts, Sue and Margie Morgan; an uncle, Frank Shelton; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
