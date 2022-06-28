Mrs. Alta Mae Martin, 89, of Keavy, formerly of Heidrick, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lathern and Axie Crawford Owens born on December 28, 1932 in Knox County.
Alta was a homemaker and a member of the Level Green Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and playing games on her tablet. In earlier years, she enjoyed gardening.
On October 20, 1951, she united in marriage with Willard H. Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; a daughter, Lisa Lynn Smallwood; a grandson, Jason McCreary; siblings, Shellby Jean Tuggle, Opal Grubb, Charles Owens, and three infant siblings, Raymond, Roy Lee and Leleran Owens.
Survivors include three dearly loved daughters, Sharon Hammons and Cora Ann Gibson both of Heidrick and Kelly Farris of Keavy; three sisters, Faye Bumgardener of Clinton, TN, Shirley Cress and husband, Rev. Marvin, of Corbin and Rita Sue Cornelius and husband, Roy, of Pineville; eight grandchildren, Scott Lake, Melissa Brock, Christopher Stanley, Justin Hammons, Jacob Hammons, Stacy Keys, Tippery Farris and Victoria Farris; 16 great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
