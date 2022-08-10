In the summer of 2016, The Mountain Advocate found itself without an editor. Having worked at the paper for a long time by then and knowing many of the in’s and out’s of the business, I thought that I should apply for the position and see where it takes me. I emailed my boss, then-publisher Jay Nolan, informing him I was interested in the job before we hired from the outside again. His response was that he was “pleasantly surprised” and I soon took on the job as editor.
My time in the editor seat was an interesting one. We didn’t have a lot of fans at the time, for one reason or another. I had a surmountable task ahead of me to gain the trust and respect of the people. I knew in order to do that, I needed a solid group of people around me.
I started out with Emily Baker, now Emily Trinque, as my senior reporter. One of my first calls as editor was hiring Tasha Stewart, and for the next couple of years, I had an incredibly solid and talented team of news reporters. Along with veteran sports journalist Wade Holland, we created one heck of a newspaper. Then life happened, and people started going their separate ways. Changes at the paper encouraged even more to move on. I soon lost Charley Cecil and Tasha Stewart as they moved on to bigger, better opportunities.
In September 2019, amid dozens of highly unqualified resumes from our ad on Indeed, I reached out to one Knox native who had an interesting background, having worked for AmeriCorps and had lived in Texas, Tennessee and other locales in his relatively short time as an adult. I met with Jeff Ledington, and was thoroughly impressed. He gave a great interview, but so did so many others over the years. I was cautious and skeptical. It also helped that he showed up in a suit. That was a first.
I took a chance and gave Jeff the job as my news reporter. Through some other staffing changes, he found himself alone as the single news reporter and working alongside our newest sports editor, John Dunn. After a few months, we named ourselves “The A-Team.” John was Hannibal Smith and Jeff was Murdock. I was B.A. Baracus. We created a solid bond among the three of us that I hadn’t experienced since working with Emily and Tasha a few years before.
We’ve seen a lot since John and Jeff came on board. We’ve covered some major events in Knox County history such as the collapse of the Parker Mercantile Building, a Black Lives Matter rally and we’ve weathered the Covid-19 pandemic together. These guys have always done as I’ve asked, and we’ve collaborated on some really great projects.
Just when you get things in a really good place and everything seems to run on autopilot, life happens and things get shaken up.
I’ve always encouraged my team to better themselves, and if I think an opportunity could benefit them, and not include the Advocate, I always encourage them to seek it out and I’ll give my best reference. A couple weeks ago, Jeff informed me he was thinking about taking a job he’d been offered several hours away from Barbourville. Then, last Tuesday, he let me know he’d decided to take it.
It took me a couple of days to even ask him if he’d consider staying. I felt like a bad boss if I hadn’t asked. He’s been my right hand for three years. He was the videographer for my wedding last month. He is more than an employee… he’s become a friend. He decided he still wanted to take the job, but at least I let him know I wanted him to stick around. I can’t argue with anyone wanting to better themselves, however.
So, with that, Jeff’s last day is this week, at the end of his paper delivery route on Wednesday, he’ll “clock out” for the last time as an employee of Mountain Advocate Media. It’s a bittersweet week to say the least. When you rely on someone so much, it feels like a family member is leaving to move far away.
I’ll miss Jeff, our common humor and his work ethic. I’ll miss that he’s the type of worker you never have to ask twice to get something done. He quickly took on the job and did his own thing with it, asking for guidance as needed and did his own work in developing his news writing skill. You literally could not ask for a better news reporter, and that’s what I told a few different media outlets in recent weeks. They were shocked at how good of a recommendation I gave him. I had no reason to give anything but the best referral.
Jeff, you will be missed. You have left your impression on Knox County’s historical record as the senior reporter of Knox County’s paper of record during a very monumental moment in the history of the world. Decades, maybe even centuries from now, your words will be read and they will help tell the story of Knox County, Kentucky from 2019 through 2022. I wish you the absolute best and hope you won’t be a stranger. I fully expect you to pop in from time to time, and you’ll always be welcome.
As Jeff moves on to a new career, the other third of The A-Team will take on a few more responsibilities. John Dunn will now be a hybrid reporter, covering sports but also some daytime news and responsibilities that Jeff had. For the rest, that’ll be me attending the evening meetings and such that I relied on Jeff for.
The day may come that we hire an additional reporter. There’s certainly enough work to warrant it. But, as I told a colleague at another local paper last week, I’m going to take my time and not just seek to keep a seat warm. I’ve done that, and I don’t like letting people go. The job isn’t for everyone. In the meantime, John is the most qualified person I could ask for to continue working alongside me.
I hope you send Jeff messages of thanks and encouragement. Send them to me at editor@mountainadvocate.com and I’ll see he gets them. If you need news coverage, continue to reach out to me or news@mountainadvocate.com and either myself or John will get back to you.
We’re always here to serve you, the readers of The Mountain Advocate. An informed population makes the best decisions, and we will always continue the mission of bringing you the news that matters to you.
