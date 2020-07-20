Hippocrates knew what he was talking about when he said, “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food.” There are nutrients in certain foods that, when eaten regularly and in proper amounts, allows the body to be its own best pharmacy. Hopefully this week’s health information will inspire you to dig a little deeper on your own.
Health Nuggets
Sweet potatoes may help you look younger. They contain glutathione, a super antioxidant that helps our bodies manufacture human growth hormone.
During his second voyage in 1772, Captain Cook ordered thousands of pounds of sauerkraut for its health properties. after more than 1,000 days, only one of the 118 crew members died of scurvy. Cabbage has an abundant amount of vitamin C.
A Duke study found that when people with major depression took a 45-minute walk 3 times a week, they did just as well as those taking antidepressant pills. And their symptoms improved faster.
In Australia, the number one topping for pizza is eggs.
Bell peppers are one of the most sprayed vegetables. They need extra, extra washing, unless they are grown organically.
Don’t drink and dine. When we drink with our meals - even water- we dilute important gastric juices on our stomach. This results in slowing and impairing good digestion. A little sip is OK, but it is best to drink at least 30 minutes before and/or after a meal.
Research at the University of Chicago shows that a compound in celery, 3-n-buty, lowers blood pressure by 12 to 14 percent. Blood pressure went from 158 over 96 to 118 over 82 after eating 2 stalks of celery every day for 1 week.
Green peas are full of fiber and protein. One cup of peas has more protein than a whole egg. They are also rich in B vitamins.
Cucumbers are cool. On a warm day, the inside of a cucumber in the outside garden, is about 20 degrees lower than the air temperature.
Red cabbage has 15 times the beta-carotene of its green cousin.
Research shows that just 7 minutes of meditation every day helps control food cravings. I use prayer and Bible study, as my form of meditation.
Half of a 5-inch cantaloupe has 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamins A and C, and a healthy amount of potassium.
A half cup of cooked broccoli provides more than 100 percent of our daily vitamin C, a large dose of calcium, plenty of folate to prevent heart disease, more fiber than a slice of whole wheat bread and two-thirds the potassium found in a banana.
Two ounces of raw, unsalted nuts a day can get you an extra 2.9 years of life.
One of the flavonoids in apples actually protects against cataracts. Apples also contain quercetin, which appears to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Studies show that our taste buds change as we age. Our sensitivity to bitter tastes declines and we enjoy foods with less amounts of sugar - which is a good thing.
Add a squirt of fresh lemon juice to your water to spike up your metabolism and help your body burn fat.
An English proverb states, “Don’t dig your grave with a knife and fork.” What we eat and drink can result in life or death choices. Stay healthy and be safe.
