Dear Editor,
I have lived with a simmering rage since May. 76 uninvolved people decided myself and the two and a half million females living in Kentucky don’t possess the intelligence, need or right to make decisions about what is best for own bodies. They quite clearly stated our daughters, mothers, sisters, wives can die slow, painful and wholly unnecessary deaths before we can legally access medical care to treat life threatening reproductive conditions. They rejected the trauma of rape, incest, nonviable pregnancies, spontaneous abortion and the toll pregnancy takes on our bodies, minds and lives. They told more than half the population of Kentucky the opinion of 76 people (mostly lawyers) is more important than any claim we might have to bodily autonomy. And after passing a restrictive antiabortion law in an effort to force Kentucky females to give birth regardless of their circumstances they blithely started trying to eliminate public support systems in the Commonwealth for those same families. And at no point in any of did they address the cause pregnancy; men. This IS NOT a prolife stance.
I have something to say to those clueless, and overconfident “law” makers. NO-ONE HAS ANY RIGHT TO TELL ME WHAT I CAN DO WITH MY BODY, AND I DON’T GIVE A RAT’S SLICK TAIL WHO YOU ARE.
We live in a Commonwealth. As such, each of us has the right to have our voices heard in regard to issues that personally affect us. Daniel and Robert are telling us the Kentucky constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion access. No, it does not.
That same constitution doesn’t DENY a right to abortion access either. It should be a moot point.
Our Kentucky constitution does guarantee our right to life, liberty, pursuit of safety and happiness. When personal autonomy is denied we are denied those rights and relegated to the position of enslaved persons with others making decisions that personally affect every aspect of our lives for us.
I totally reject the decision of 76 persons denying over half Kentucky’s residents the right to make our own decisions. Vote no on amendment 2 on the November ballot.
These same persons also believe they should not be required to share the power structure of government with the the other two separate but equal government branches-Judicial or our KY Supreme Court or the Executive branch, the Governor’s office and have amendment one on this November’s ballot giving the Legislature the power to call a special special section of the General Assembly at their whim to the tune of $75,000 per day of tax payer money. That is also a NO vote. This group of out-of-control politicians have proven they need oversight. There’s a legitimate reason for separation of power between 3 governmental branches. We need to diligently maintain that separation.
Debbie Payne
Knox County, Ky. resident,
woman, voter
