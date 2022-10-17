Amy Joyce Burnette, 55, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away October 14, 2022. Amy was the daughter of Ellis Noble and Emma Dell King Noble, born to them on January 30, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois.
Amy was a strong, determined woman. She lived life according to her personal values and beliefs. Amy wasn’t easily influenced by other people’s opinions, and she wasn’t concerned with material things. Family was Amy’s priority. Her husband John was her best friend and she loved him, her children, and grandchildren unconditionally. Amy’s favorite thing to do was spend time with family. She loved laughing and sharing silly stories with her siblings and cooking for her family. Her grandchildren felt she made the best fried potatoes in the whole world. Amy also enjoyed reading and working in her flower garden. She loved being outside in nature, surrounded by the comfort and beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. Amy was a Christian of the Baptist faith. She was Saved by the Grace of God. Amy has been called home.
In addition to her parents, Ellis Noble and Emma Dell King Noble, Amy was preceded in death by sisters’ Donna Hendrickson, Rhonda Hendrickson, Rita Hendrickson, Lisa Noble and granddaughter kylie Rae Garcia. Left behind to mourn her passing is husband John Burnette, daughter Samantha Burnette, sons’ Johnny Burnette, Jr., and Jake Burnette, and sisters’ Angel Ponlain (Glenn), Vicki Walts (Tommy), Irene Noble Reeves, Tracy Noble Middleton (Bill), Laverne Noble Davis (Robert), brother Chuck Hendrickson (Leticia) and brother-in-law David Wilson. Eight grandchildren, Malikiah Turner, Jacob Ellis Burnette II, Gabriel Jackson Burnette, Grayson Shooter Burnette, Klayden Alexander Lee Garcia, Raelynn Victoria Jade Garcia, Layla Joyce Faith Garcia, and Kobe Isaiah Reed Garcia, also survive Amy and will miss her dearly.
Services for Amy are private.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Amy Joyce Burnette.
