The dream began for Peggy Retherford 17 years ago when she and her husband Tom were married in a quaint little wedding chapel in Tennessee. “The chapel itself was just picture perfect. If you had drawn it up for a Hallmark Movie, it would have been the perfect chapel,” she said. “But, the actual experience wasn’t exactly what I had hoped for.” The situation led Peggy to the dream of providing a place where people could come and feel welcome to create their own personal ideal, inexpensive wedding.
After waiting so many years, Tom and Peggy were beginning to think the dream would never come to life. Then, one day Peggy found 131 “ugly green chairs” on Facebook Marketplace. She explained, “after ordering those, everything just began to fall into place.” Thus, The Swan House was born.
Today, Peggy and Tom offer an affordable option for small, intimate weddings personally designed by each bride-to-be. The Swan House provides an elegant bridal suite with a multi-makeup and hair stylist area, cozy chairs for lounging, and an adjoining restroom for changing. Additionally, the bridal party may choose to use the silky robes that are provided free of charge.
Likewise, there is a welcoming groom suite. Not to be outdone by the ladies’ shimmering white tree, Tom created a fishing pole Christmas Tree for the groom suite. There is a dart board, a wide screen television, and chairs for relaxing while the groomsmen patiently wait.
Knowing that a wedding dress can be a huge obstacle in planning an inexpensive wedding, The Swan House offers a variety of sizes in dresses that can be used free of charge by their brides. In addition, Peggy is great at alterations too!
Furthermore, Peggy and Tom offer a budget-friendly range of appetizing foods for the reception including the beautiful wedding cake. The size of the cake and the number of guests will determine the cost of the meal. The Swan House can comfortably accommodate 25 people for weddings with receptions and up to 40 people for other events.
The flowers and decorations for each wedding are seasonal, but minor adjustments can be made if the bride has a special request.
Tom’s experience of previously owning a photography business makes it possible for him to provide an economical and memorable photography service. Those who need someone to officiate the wedding will be relieved to find that Tom is ordained to provide that service as well. It should be noted that he also claims to make the “World’s Finest Hot Chocolate.”
Though it ignited the dream, weddings are not the only thing The Swan House is known for hosting. They also host business meetings, anniversary parties, baby showers, and birthday parties.
One Saturday a month, they invite a speaker for a Men’s Fellowship Breakfast. On a separate weekend, they provide a speaker for the Women’s Fellowship Breakfast. These gatherings are free of charge and the participants share breakfast, devotion, and prayer. The community is always invited to take part.
Peggy added, “We have toyed with the idea of hosting additional free community events in 2023.” They dream of bringing in skilled musicians, artists, authors, cooks, etc. to provide free demonstrations. Both Peggy and Tom want The Swan House to be the place that their community comes to gather and bond.
Contact The Swan House at 606-546-0099 or visit 216 High Street in Barbourville for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.