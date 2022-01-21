Andrew Jackson Payne, 86, of Mackey Bend, Kentucky, passed away January 14, 2022. Andrew was the son of Bertha Hammons Payne and James E. Payne born to them on October 30, 1935, in Bimble, Kentucky.
Andrew lived his entire life amongst the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. He was a loving person, dedicated to his family, friends and faith. Andrew was a hard worker, driving a truck for many years to provide for his family. He was an active member of the Little Poplar Creek Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Andrew loved spending time with family, especially receiving visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching University of Kentucky basketball, fishing, and squirrel hunting.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha Hammons Payne and James E. Payne; beloved wife Jean Bryant Payne; son Terry McCoy; brother Ishmael Payne and wife Joyce Payne; sisters Edna Payne Schraffran and husband John Schraffran, Charlene Payne Hall and husband Kennis, and Mchala Payne Clavet and husband Ivan.
Left behind to mourn his passing is daughter Sherry Payne Broughton and husband Teddy, daughter Jackie Browning Williams and husband John, son Ricky Payne, and son Gary Payne and wife Debra Ferguson Payne. Twelve cherished grandchildren, and 13 dear great-grandchildren also survive Andrew and will miss him dearly.
Services for Mr. Payne will take place at Hopper Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Pastor Brian Smith will officiate. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Mackey Cemetery, formerly the Warfield Cemetery, at Mackey Bend, Kentucky. Pallbearers are Adam Broughton, Andy Broughton, Rodney Payne, Brian Payne, Jordan Payne, Travis Payne, and Larry Bryant.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors, Mrs. Bonita Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Andrew Jackson Payne.
