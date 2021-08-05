Andy and Judy Dunn will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, August 5th. Please help us wish them a happy anniversary. Feel free to call them at 606-528-7821.
Andy and Judy Dunn celebrate 60-year anniversary
