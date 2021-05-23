Mr. Andy King, age 84 of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center in Barbourville, Kentucky. He was the widower of Mary (Smith) King and the son of Esco Buster and Lilly May (Inman) King, born to them in Knox County, Kentucky on February 3, 1937.
Mr. King believed in the Christian faith and enjoyed coaching and managing softball teams in the Knox County area.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary (Smith) King, his parents, Esco Buster and Lilly May (Inman) King, four brothers, Robert King, Esco King, Jr., Thomas King and Donald King, and two sister, Marie White and Lucile Howard.
Left behind to mourn his passing, one daughter, Marilyn Caldwell and husband Denny of Harrogate, Tennessee, four grandchildren, Robert Caldwell, Danielle Petra and her husband Bill, Miranda Caldwell, Savannah Caldwell, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, Charles King and wife Brenda of Gray, Kentucky, Bert King and wife Peggy of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky two sisters, Edna Higgins of Cincinnati, Ohio and Betty Gillum of Union, Kentucky. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until until the hour of service at 2:00 P.M..
To the King family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home offers you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of grief.
