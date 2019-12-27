When Samantha Daniels reported on the progress of the Angel Tree project that is taking place at Barbourville Independent, she was brought to tears.
“We had someone donate $500 to buy gifts for kids in need in our schools,” she said. “We’ve had high school students who chose to shop for our elementary students and bring in gifts.” She added, “We’ve been truly blessed. I’ve smiled and I’ve cried. This is such an amazing thing.”
Barbourville Independent Schools has over 100 gifts currently under the Christmas tree - and more to come - for Barbourville’s kids to have a “Merry Christmas” this year.
Over the days before Christmas, Daniels and some of the Barbourville Independent staff delivered the gifts to the homes of students in need.
“Kids are helping kids…they’re encouraging each other to do the right thing! That makes us feel good. We’ve been very, very blessed with great kids, family, and faculty to do what needs to be done for our kids,” said Dixon.
