If you have gotten a late start on your spring cleaning, or have accumulated some gently used items that you no long need, the Knox–Whitley Humane Association will gladly accept them as it prepares for its yard sale and adopt-a-thon on July 25.
Director Melissa McElroy said clothing, furniture, household items, collectibles, electronics and any other items of value are welcome to be donated.
“As long as it is gently used,” McElroy stressed.
Donations may be brought to the shelter on Busy Lane off of Fifth Street in Corbin anytime during its business hours.
The shelter is open to the public 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
