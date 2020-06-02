Ms. Anita Renfro, 46, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.

Send a condolence to the family of ANITA RENFRO.

For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Renfro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

