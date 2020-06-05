Anita Renfro, 46, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was the daughter of Debbie Simmons Renfro and the late Willie James “Jackie” Renfro born on August 19, 1973 in Barbourville.
Anita was a former CNA and a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, loved people and was known to have a big heart.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an uncle, Kevyon Simmons.
Survivors include her loving mother, Debbie Renfro of Barbourville; four children, Asante Wardlaw of Louisville, Armani Wardlaw of Barbourville, Andrea Dumphord of Williamsburg and Adam Renfro of Barbourville; a sister, Angela Renfro of Lexington; boyfriend, William Searight of Lexington; two grandchildren, Avyah Silcox and Alonna Rose; five aunts, Winstine Mays, Nancy Qualls, Laura Wood, Alberta Davis and Jackie Pryor; an uncle, Rev. T. A. Simmons; two nephews, Deon Renfro and Travis Chenault; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 6 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Charles Tinsley officiating. Cremation will follow. Later, she will be laid to rest in the Rosenwald Cemetery.
Honorary bearers will be Kevin Simmons, William Searight, Rodney Wardlaw, Exavier Gregory, Jason Hughes and Oshene Searight.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Barbourville ARH Hospital Emergency Room, Bluegrass Hospice Care and Baptist Health Lexington for their excellent care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
