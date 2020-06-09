Mrs. Ann Towater Pope, 94, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Adcock Towater born on May 6, 1926 in Jackson, Tennessee.
Ann was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville. She was a faithful servant of God, who loved serving in the WMU and was a mighty prayer warrior. Ann was a member of the Tuesday Club, the Garden Club and Zeta Tau Alpha. She was a true southern lady, who loved gardening and bird watching.
On May 4, 1952, she united in marriage with Russell Lee Pope and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Russell; siblings, Jarrell Towater, Doris Towater Pope, Robert Towater, Marvin Towater and Bill Towater; a son-in-law, Douglas Hicks and a great grandson, James Trevor Hicks.
Survivors include three beloved children, Patricia Lee Pope, Margaret Ann Pope Hicks and James Russell Pope; a sister, Jeanette Lasley; grandchildren, Jeremy and Brandi Hicks, Nathan Hicks, Andrew and Britney Hicks and Lauren and Justin West; great grandchildren, Kendra, Ethan, Abigail, Layton, Alexis, Levi and Hunter; among other loved ones and dear friends.
