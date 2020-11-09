Anna Doris Watson, 87, formerly of Greenroad, Corbin and Melvindale, Mi. passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Anna is the daughter of Nora Burton Jones and Gentry Jones, joyfully born to them on January 19, 1933.
Anna learned about the blessings of family from an early age. She was one of 14 children in her nuclear family and her extended family consisted of 21 children, all of whom were raised on a bucolic farm in Knox County. When Anna was 19 years old, she traveled by Greyhound, away from her Kentucky roots, to Michigan in search of more opportunity and to begin her life as a young adult. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Walter Watson, in 1955. Walter adored Anna, and together they created a happy home where they raised three dear children.
Anna will forever be remembered, by those fortunate to have known her, as selfless. She was extremely sweet, kind and giving. Anna was always eager to help anyone in need. After Anna’s mother passed away, she always made sure to take special care to check up on the needs of her brothers and sisters in Kentucky, many of whom were still very young. Anna would send home every year from the city, to her younger siblings, beautiful gifts for Christmas and lovely shoes, hats and outfits for their Easter Best. Anna was hardworking and dedicated to making sure that her own children were also well loved and cared for above all else. She was an exceptional homemaker who prided herself in keeping a neat, clean home and preparing delicious meals for her family. Her family fondly remembers how they looked forward to Anna’s treat of making fudge for them in the evenings or preparing her beloved homemade pancakes for them in the mornings.
In addition to spending time with her family, Anna was a devout Baptist who valued studying the Bible. Anna relied on her faith during difficult times throughout her life. Although Anna suffered the unthinkable losses of both her mother and father quite early in life, she was never aggrieved but more grateful for each family member, each friend, and each opportunity she had in life.
In addition to her parents, Nora Burton Jones and Gentry Jones, Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter Watson, by her son Gary Watson and by twin infant daughters Janet and Jean Watson. One sister and three brothers also preceded Anna in death: Hester Warren, George E. Jones, Alvin Jones, and Leonard Jones.
Anna is survived by her cherished children: son Roger Watson (Monica) of Jacksonville, Fl. and daughter Carolyn Randall of Lexington. Several beloved siblings will also miss Anna greatly: sisters: Marcella Reed, Eliza Manning, Gladys Rosetta (Joe), Irma McCoy, Patty Abner, Brenda Brock (Fount), Janet Gibson (Larry) and brothers; John Jones (Betty) and Jimmy Jones. Seven grandchildren: Daniel Watson, Rebecca Fullmer, Allison Watson, Brenda Watson, Amanda Randall, Jennifer Randall, and Parker Randall and two great-grandchildren: Aiden Watson and Felicity Fullmer are also left to mourn her passing. Anna is survived also by her daughter-in-law, Bronwyn Watson.
A Graveside Service is planned for Anna on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hammons Cemetery in Greenroad. Pastor Mickie Smith will officiate. Family and friends are asked to gather at Hopper Funeral Home at 1:30 PM on Sunday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The Hopper Family, Victoria and Sally Hopper, in addition to the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Anna Doris Watson.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Anna Doris Watson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.