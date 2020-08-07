Holland

Anna Jean Holland, age 73, of Keavy passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Mack L. Holland in 2018; her Children, Connie Lynn Holland and George Walter Holland; and by a Brother, James Dennis Masden.

Anna is survived by her Son, Timothy Chappell and wife Tina; Step-daughter, Martha Hensley and husband Jerry; Grandchildren, David Hensley, Jeremy Hensley, Nikole Wilder, Jessica Parmley, and Alexandria Chappell; Great Grandchildren, Addison Moore, Emma Parmley, Brianna Wilder, and Nicholas Wilder; Brothers, George E. Smith, Orla L. Smith, and Larry H. Masden.

Funeral service for Anna Holland will be held at 7pm on Friday August 7, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Delmon Sizemore officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

COVID regulations require that those attending to wear a mask.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday August 10, 2020 at the Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

