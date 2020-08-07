Anna Jean Holland, age 73, of Keavy passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Mack L. Holland in 2018; her Children, Connie Lynn Holland and George Walter Holland; and by a Brother, James Dennis Masden.
Anna is survived by her Son, Timothy Chappell and wife Tina; Step-daughter, Martha Hensley and husband Jerry; Grandchildren, David Hensley, Jeremy Hensley, Nikole Wilder, Jessica Parmley, and Alexandria Chappell; Great Grandchildren, Addison Moore, Emma Parmley, Brianna Wilder, and Nicholas Wilder; Brothers, George E. Smith, Orla L. Smith, and Larry H. Masden.
Funeral service for Anna Holland will be held at 7pm on Friday August 7, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Delmon Sizemore officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
COVID regulations require that those attending to wear a mask.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday August 10, 2020 at the Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
