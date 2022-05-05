Anna Mae Grubb Smith, age 80 of Wallsend, KY was born in Bell County, KY on August 21, 1941 to the late John Red and Emma Grubb and departed this life on May 2, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed sewing, quilting, watching Christian TV, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband: Boone Smith; a son: Billy Wayne Smith; a brother: Leonard Grubb; and 3 sisters: Gracie Schlicker, Ona Mae Sturgill, and Reva Harris preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving daughter: Diane Patterson and husband Claude of Pineville; 2 grandchildren: Joshua Wayne Smith and Heather Baker; 4 great grandchildren: Christian Smith, Bella Smith, Keara Helton and Kelcay Helton; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Anna Smith will be conducted in the Smith Family Cemetery on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:45 P.M. with Rev. Arthur Jackson officiating. Burial will follow. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Thursday from 12 Noon to 2:00 P.M.
To the loving family of Mrs. Anna Smith, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
