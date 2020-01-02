Girdler, Ky. - Anna Marie Owens, age 76, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Anna was the daughter of the late Hazel Disney Marion and Walter Marion happily born to them on January 22, 1943 in Cannon, Ky. Anna is survived by her husband Huburt Owens and their cherished daughter Jennifer Siler (Mark) and grandson Kevin Siler. Two sisters, Innice Ledford of Barbourville and Eula Faye Ford of Williamsburg are also left to mourn Anna’s passing.
Anna was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She was an active member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church in Girdler. She will be remembered for her natural ability to care for others, especially children. Anna was very hardworking, at one point in her life she owned and operated her own dress shop on the Barbourville Court House Square called The Dream House. Over the years, she also worked for Sowder’s Men’s Store, Warners, and for the Knox County School System as a Kindergarten Special Instructor Assistant. Anna found joy in helping others and was very generous with her time. For thirty years she served as the head of the ladies auxiliary for the Richland Fire Department. As well, she was a volunteer member of the Women’s Missionary Union at her Church. When she did take a break, she enjoyed word search puzzles, as well as, cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by three dear brothers: Bill Marion, CG Marion, and Alvin Marion.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Owens will be held at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Brother David Banard and Brother Ralph David Holcomb officiating. Pallbearers are Monty Carty, Loren Connell, Jack Doan, Jim Mason, and Stephen Warren. Honorary Pallbearers are the Locust Grove Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the Barbourville City Cemetery. Visiting hours will be at the Hopper Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
The Hopper family and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extends our sincere sympathies to the family of Mrs. Anna Marie Owens.
