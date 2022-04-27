Subtitled “Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place,” the book offers many readers a glimpse of their world from outside their tunnel vision.
Author Neema Avashia was born and raised in a small town in West Virginia less than an hour from the Kentucky line; roughly the distance from Corbin to Middlesboro. In many ways, she grew up like most kids in Appalachia. She stills jams out to Dolly Parton and John Denver. Her father worked for a chemical plant that eventually dwindled and left him jobless, much like the many coal miners who felt the sting of a changing world. She grew up with guns, spent her years as a teenager driving around for lack of options, and grew to love her neighbors as family.
The book flies by thanks to the skillful pacing of the author. Avashia’s telling of the struggles and challenges of balancing her Indian heritage with her upbringing in the Bible Belt grip the reader in. She details the many accepting figures that got her through her younger years, balanced with the many racists words and actions she faced; including being told “go back where you came from,” in the very place she was from.
It wasn’t until later that Avachia learned that there were other queer people in West Virginia. Her story of coming out and interacting with her family and friends is one many others have surely experienced to some degree throughout Appalachia. Without spoiling the story itself, there are plenty or heartwarming and heartbreaking moments throughout.
Neema Avashia’s book provides a look at growing up in Appalachia without fitting in to the crowd; something many of never had to deal with yet plenty did and still do. If you look like me and grew up here, this book may open your eyes to challenges you’ve never known; that still being only half the story. No matter who you are, you’re sure to find something in common with author; “when I learned to play guitar growing up, the music I played was Appalachian folk. When I learned to speak English, it was with a southern twang. When I learned to drive, it was on one-lane mountain roads full of hairpin turns.”
