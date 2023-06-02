The Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, and Artisans Marketplace sponsored by Barbourville ARH Auxiliary will be held on June 2 & 3, 2023 at the Knox County Middle School Gymnasium (new gym).  The Marketplace will be held from 10:00 am to 6:00pm each day featuring arts, crafts, baked goods, quilts, jewelry, health and wellness exhibits, artisan demonstrations, artists, authors, and much more.  Be sure to enjoy concessions as well as folk music by local musicians.

