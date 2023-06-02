The Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, and Artisans Marketplace sponsored by Barbourville ARH Auxiliary will be held on June 2 & 3, 2023 at the Knox County Middle School Gymnasium (new gym). The Marketplace will be held from 10:00 am to 6:00pm each day featuring arts, crafts, baked goods, quilts, jewelry, health and wellness exhibits, artisan demonstrations, artists, authors, and much more. Be sure to enjoy concessions as well as folk music by local musicians.
featured editor's pick
Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, and Artisans Marketplace underway
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, and Artisans Marketplace underway
- Program matches interns with employers for the summer
- Union College Visitors Club meets for inaugural luncheon
- Passion becomes reality with Cannonball Swimming Academy
- Knox County Jail Report for 6-1-2023
- Roundball Basics
- A Long Way from Bloomfield
- Little League Coach Pitch 2023 Champs
Most Popular
Articles
- Barbourville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Service
- Knox County Jail Report for 6-1-2023
- A Long Way from Bloomfield
- Obituary - Sallie Edwards
- Passion becomes reality with Cannonball Swimming Academy
- Knox County Courthouse Statistics for 6-1-2023
- Little League Coach Pitch 2023 Champs
- Obituary - Stanley Mays
- Roundball Basics
- Obituary - Vontella Girdner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.