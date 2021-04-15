April is to remind us to pay attention to our health and to inform people about the impacts of stress as well as coping strategies. 2020 was an overwhelming year for most people and 2021 continues to be for a lot of us. Learning ways to cope with our stress and finding healthy ways to manage stressful situations is part of living a healthy life.
What Is Stress?
Stress is a normal human reaction that happens to everyone. We are designed to experience stress and react to it. When we experience change or challenges(stressors) our bodies produce chemical, hormonal, physical and mental responses. Stressors can be positive, like the birth of a child or negative, such as the death of a loved one - our bodies react. But stress becomes a serious issue when stressors continue without relief or periods of relaxation.
What Happens To The Body During Stress?
Our body’s autonomic nervous system controls our heart rate, breathing, vision changes, and more. It’s built-in response, the “fight or flight response”, helps our body cope with stressful situations. But when a person has chronic(long term) stress, the continual activation of the stress response causes wear and tear on our body. Imagine your emotional and physical response to seeing a child about to be hit by a car. Now imagine the damage done to a body and mind that is “in that reaction mode” for an extended period of time. We may not see the outward display of continuing to be stressed, but inside there is, however subtle, tension.
The Result of Chronic Stress
Over time, long term stress can result in physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms.
Aches and pains.
Chest pain or feeling like your heart is racing.
Exhaustion and having trouble sleeping.
Headaches, dizziness or shaking.
High blood pressure.
Muscle tension, such as jaw clenching.
Stomach or digestive problems.
Weakened immune system.
Anxiety and irritability.
Depression.
Panic attacks.
Sadness.
Yes, chest pain can be because of heart trouble or a weak immune system can be due to a poor diet, but they can also be a wakeup call due to stress.
Ways To Cope With Stress
Exercise. Work out in a gym or a short walk.
Practice slow deep breathing.
Eat a healthy diet.
Get plenty of rest and sleep.
Take a break from electronics and digital media, maybe one day a week.
Declutter your space.
Practice gratitude and put “thank you” into action.
Identify what is the cause of your chronic stress. Is it something you can change or control or do you need to adjust and realize that sometimes you just have to let go?
Stay connected with friends and family.
Seek medical attention or a therapist if you are overwhelmed. Our mental health is a real part of our overall wellbeing.
All of us experience stress from time to time. The most common reasons for stress are money, work, family, our economic future and relationships. It’s important to find ways to cope and manage stressful situations. Different tactics work for different people. But being a Christian, I find that prayer is always the best place to start, at least for me. Find what works for you and put your plan in action.
