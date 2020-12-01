Barbourville, Ky. – Archie Flem D. Burgess, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Archie was the son of Mary Ethel Partin Burgess and Clyde Burgess joyfully born to them on September 8, 1932, in Knox County. Archie was born on the estate of Governor Flem D. Sampson, his namesake. During his formative years, Archie and the former governor became good friends, and Archie proudly proclaimed his middle name, Flem D., throughout his life.
As a young adult, Archie served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Archie was based in Ohio, which is where he met the love of his life, Pat Thompson. On September 22, 1954, he married Pat and they returned to Barbourville to settle down and begin their family. Archie and Pat had one beloved son, Thomas. Archie worked as a city policeman for Barbourville for many years before opportunity called Archie to Marion, Indiana where he worked for General Motors for 26 years. Working in the automotive industry allowed Archie to hone his skills to become a talented mechanic. After he retired from GM, Archie continued working on cars and lawnmowers as a hobby. Having a deep knowledge of engines and mechanics, Archie became a prolific trader of automobiles for many years of his life.
Archie, lovingly known as Papaw to all who knew him, will forever be remembered as a man who stuck to his principles. He took pride in caring for his wife and family. He was protective of his family, especially his granddaughters, whom he treated like princesses. Archie loved people and the outdoors. He had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, and gardening. Archie was also an equestrian. He had a Tennessee Walker named Ajax that he cared for and rode. Archie’s favorite pastime, though, was spending time with family and friends and when doing so, he was always up for a good meal. Some of his favorite foods were dressing, angel food cake, cayenne peppers, and hot sauce. Archie also enjoyed traveling, taking many trips over the years with his beloved wife Pat, by Amtrak.
In addition to his parents, Mary Ethel Partin Burgess and Clyde Burgess, Archie was preceded in death by his dear wife of 62 years Pat Thompson Burgess, a granddaughter, Lorri Beth Burgess, an infant sister and brother, and two adult brothers: Arville Burgess and Gene Burgess.
Left behind to celebrate Archie’s life is his beloved son Thomas Burgess, and wife Jackie, as well as, a host of cherished granddaughters: Rebecca Johnson (Nick), Aimee Gross (Chris), Jamie Taylor (Chris); Great-grandchildren: Madilyn Bloomingburg, Noah “Tater” Stevens and Emee and Thatcher Flem Gross. Five sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law also survive Archie: Bobbi Burgess, Evelyn Burgess, Judy Creech, Nancy Carroll, Nellie Jo McCart and Bob Thompson. Archie’s dear friends, Warren and Charlotte Shelton also survive him as do Malloree Walker and Katie and Mac Collins, whom Archie considered his own grandchildren.
The Burgess family extends much gratitude to Dr. Chaundry, Kim Collins and the entire staff at Landmark Laurel Creek for the excellent care they provided Archie.
The Burgess family has chosen as pallbearers, Nick Johnson, Chris Gross, Chris Taylor, Mac Collins, Lonnie Collins, and Mike Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are John Pearce, Michael Gene Burgess, John Michael Pearce and Tommy Gene Pearce.
Respecting the Executive Orders issued by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and following the directives mandated by the CDC regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, all arrangements for Mr. Burgess will be private.
If you would like to sign the on-line guest register book or to leave a condolence for the Burgess Family, please visit our website at www.hopperfuneralhome.com.
The Hopper Family, Victoria and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Archie D. Burgess.
