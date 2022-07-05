Knowing this session for the United States Supreme Court was nearing its end, the 6-3 vote last week in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson came as a surprise to me. Using that case, the Court effectively reversed the Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973.
The “decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court held that the Constitution of the United States does not confer any right to abortion” set off alarms and cries of injustice, fear and anger nationwide.
For decades, anti-abortion proponents, staunchly calling themselves “pro-life” have argued, prayed and even committed crimes in the name of God and fairness to the unborn life threatened by abortion. The Court’s decision came as sweet music to the ears of conservatives here in the United States and abroad - especially Christian conservatives.
Though it’s hard at times these days, I consider myself a conservative. My work provides me with broader exposure to ideas that might be different than what my raising or my church taught me growing up. I am a rare conservative. I would be considered a RINO if I was indeed a Republican. But thankfully, conservatives don’t need to carry a political affiliation to be taken seriously.
The call for the right for a woman to choose what she deems best for her body is one I understand. Just like I understand the rest of the amendments we as Americans hold so dear; if we are afforded a right, I believe it should be equal to all. It seems in our modern age that the only amendment that matters is the Second - as long as we have guns, we don’t care about what happens to others or my right as a newspaper publisher to report the news under the protections of the First Amendment. As long as we have the Second Amendment, nothing else matters - many would have you think without necessarily saying so.
What Roe vs. Wade stood for was never codified as law or as a constitutional right, not in the sense people want it to be. Had it been, what the U.S. Supreme Court decided last week wouldn’t matter. But looking at what should matter is not only protecting the life of the unborn, and a woman’s right to choose... we must take the concept of pro-life seriously.
Just saying you are in favor of giving every unborn child a chance at life is one thing - that’s pro-birth. Pro-life far extends that. Too many children are left to the fringes of society when it comes to poverty, abuse, lack of education and the promise of the necessities we consider vital to be healthy, successful humans.
I understand the need for a woman to make hard decisions when her life is threatened or pregnancy is due to an unfortunate event. I am not a proponent of doing away with life just to make it more convenient for someone - which is an argument widely used to argue in favor of “pro-life.” The statistics show the rate of abortions for convenience is extremely low.
Having said that, it’s time to call it what it is. I don’t argue with anyone on either side of this ideological aisle. That’s not my job. In the boundaries of this column, I will share my thoughts and touch on my beliefs. My belief is that yes, life matters. I am pro-life. I believe in giving life a chance, but I also believe in individual rights. Before you attack my words, understand my heart. I believe you have the same right to do as you wish with your life and would want anyone else to have the same right. I never want to see life end prematurely for the sake of convenience, but I understand where a woman might need to make a very hard decision. I’ve never read of anyone’s recounting of this decision saying it was easy or it was the best thing they’ve ever done. In fact, most are haunted by it.
What I am saying is that if we consider ourselves completely pro-life, especially if we espouse the Christian faith, we should be pro-life for not only the unborn, but also the born, for the mother making hard decisions, for the child struggling with addicted parents, for the teenager spending his first night in jail, and to the girl who needs a safe space to get away from an abusive family member or significant other. If we’re pro-life, we must be ready to take care of the least of these.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, 36 I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ 37 Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? 38 And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? 39 And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ 40 And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers,[f] you did it to me.’” - Matthew 25:35-40 ESV.
