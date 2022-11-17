We are a now a week on the other side of our 2022 elections, and boy am I glad. Some folks live for the election seasons but not this guy. At one time, I really enjoyed politics and the chance to “start over” every so often, but not so much these days.
I will hand it to our local races - our candidates handled themselves well. They were polite, courteous and kept the mud slinging to a minimum, or at least out of the public eye. If our statewide and national elections could follow the path our local candidates took, we’d all be better for it.
With local elections behind us, now we look to a statewide election year with what is expected to be a heated race for governor as Andy Beshear vies to keep his seat against an ever-growing slate of Republican contenders that include what seems to be most of our top-elected state officials. Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Auditor Michael Harmon join the list that also include Kelly Craft, a not-so-well-known player who served as United States ambassador under former President Trump. Prior to that stint she was relatively unknown to most people. There are several more who’ve announced their intentions, but we’ll see in January who is really serious about taking Kentucky’s top job interview for a spin.
I’ve even heard and read articles saying former Governor Matt Bevin may be looking to have an encore showdown with Beshear. Given his track record with offending people and then some highly questionable pardons as he left office, a few of which dramatically affected families in our own community, I really don’t see a path to victory for the northern businessman-turned-politician.
Whatever the case for state politics, the 2022 elections aren’t completely decided on a national level, and even as I write this, the nation is finding itself following an announcement from former President Trump that he will seek a second term in another showdown come 2024.
I feel lost and homeless, politically. The conservative in me has a lot of roots in core positions many people hold dear, but the human and Christian in me can’t help but feel conflicted for the impact our decisions make on actual people and not just ideologies. Oftentimes people can’t distinguish between what sounds good for policy versus what actually works well for people. I’m more about people than policy, and I want that in a candidate for Governor or President. But, I don’t see that option. All I see is division and drawing party lines for the sake of party and separation, not for what actually might better serve the people these individuals represent.
I truly do not care what party our next elected Governor or President belongs to. I don’t vote by party allegiance. I never have. In fact, my ballot is often a mixed bag based on the situation and options at the time. I would hope yours is too.
Our world is a mixed bag of ideas. I want to think my ideas are good, but there can be room for better ones. I am never going to be so full of myself or so confident in misguided ideology to think there’s only one answer to any problem.
In addition to my role as publisher of this historic, important institution, I also serve as a board member with the Kentucky Press Association. I am honored to be nominated as one of two individuals up for election to serve as KPA Vice President next year. If chosen, it would put me in a three-year cycle to eventually be KPA President. Next year, my boss, Glenn Gray, will be KPA President, and Mountain Advocate Media President Jay Nolan served as KPA President a few years ago. I would be joining a fine group of individuals should I get to serve in that capacity. Having said that, I don’t campaign for anything or anyone. I won’t be asking individually that anyone vote for me. My “competitor” is a dear friend and colleague, Dennis Brown. Dennis serves on the board and is our KPA Treasurer. He is the publisher of the Lewis County Herald newspaper. I have voted for Dennis in the past for this nomination and believe he would serve KPA well as he already does. While I would cherish the opportunity to serve, I think our resumes speak for themselves and it’s up to our KPA members to choose. I would be honored to serve as Vice President but also honored to keep serving in my role as I currently do.
Back to national elections talk… I am really concerned. I am concerned that no matter the outcome in 2024, whether it’s a showdown between Biden and Trump 2.0, Trump vs. Harris, DeSantis vs. Trump in the primary… I want there to be an absolute resolve among all of our candidates to accept the wins and losses and will of the American people. I fear what lies ahead for our great nation if we don’t honor the voters’ decisions.
Maybe we do need to reevaluate the need for the electoral college. I certainly understand why we have it and the advantages to rural America it gives. It’s truly an equalizer for middle America against coastal cities that often have populations greater than some states and tend to vote in decidedly left-leaning fashion. But when the “popular vote” i.e. the actual votes cast can outweigh the electoral college time and time again, something needs to be looked at. How, I don’t know. But, maybe once the 2024 season is behind us our leaders start looking at other ideas so there’s time to hash out and evaluate options before a 2028 election comes around. Something has to give.
