Arla Dale Walker, 85, of Corbin passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born June 21, 1937, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Arla and Olive Walker.
In addition to his father and mother, Dale was preceded in death by his father-in-law, S.V. “Cap” Dugger, and his nephew, Brent Greenhill.
Dale was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Dale especially enjoyed the University of Kentucky Wildcats, both basketball and football. His other sports interest, the Cincinnati Reds, possibly stemmed from his early years playing in the minor baseball league.
As well, Dale had an avid interest in fishing and thoroughly enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Lake Okeechobee, Florida. Gardening was also a favorite pastime.
Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Starla Walker; daughter, Donna Walker; son, Jimmy Walker; son, Jason Hutson and wife Sondra; daughter, Mia Phipps and husband Chris; daughter, Andrea Hutson; grandchildren: Stephanie Hamblin, Jackie Faulkner, Megan Hutson, Alex, Drew, Elizabeth, and Hayden Phipps, and Sarah Anders; great-grandchildren: Lucas Moses, Gunner Faulkner, Annalee Faulkner, and Liam Hamblin; two sisters: Wilma Jean Greenhill and husband Pete and Joyce Kiser and husband Shannon; mother-in-law, Wilma Dugger; and former daughter-in-law and friend, Renee Croley. He is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends.
Dale was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Poplar Grove Baptist Church with Bobby Joe Eaton and Chris Phipps officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Kiser, Shaun Kiser, Seth Kiser, Steve Greenhill, Alex Phipps, Drew Phipps, Hayden Phipps, and Dalton Eversole. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Creech, Jamie Lewis, Gary Johnson, Vin Hoover, and Dr. Harold Reedy.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Hart Funeral Home 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.