Arlie Swafford, 88, of Girdler, passed away Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the youngest child of the late Radford and Catherine “Kitty” Smith Swafford born on September 13, 1934 at Ogle in Clay County.
Arlie was a former truck driver with Shamrock Coal Co. and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing and could play just about any stringed instrument.
On August 9, 1957, he united in marriage with Maudie Patterson and this union was blessed with three children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three dearly loved children, Latreseia Sullivan and husband, Roberto, and Janet Swafford all of Girdler and Sandra Burnette and husband, Tony, of Willisburg; three treasured grandchildren, Casey Shelley and husband, Greg, Jennifer Grant and husband, Jeff, and Aaron Burnette; among other loved ones and dear friends.
