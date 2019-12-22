Knox County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating an armed robbery after a man wearing a black mask, armed with a handgun entered A&B Quickstop on KY 225 on Saturday night, December 21.
According to deputies, the armed suspect entered the store and allegedly held a store occupant at gunpoint demanding money from the cash register.
While his attention was on the store clerk, a customer approached from behind and attempted to prevent the robbery.
A brief struggle ensued before the masked robber reportedly assaulted the customer.
The suspect then took a bag of money from the clerk and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Knox Deputies and Barbourville Police Department responded to the scene.
By 8:45 p.m. Deputies located the getaway vehicle and discovered items inside related to the robbery and worn by the suspect.
Deputies are actively following reliable leads - If you have any information please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department immediately.
This is a developing story, check back to mountainadvocate.com as further information is released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.