Mr. Arnold Edward Corey, 71, fondly known as Eddie, of Barbourville, passed away on his birthday, June 1, 2020. Eddie was the son of the late Paul Pickard and Lovella (Helton) Pickard. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Barbourville. He was a dedicated husband to his beloved wife, Wilma Jean (Smith) Corey and a proud father to sons, Tim and Chris.
Eddie was a determined and strong man. Despite formidable health challenges, beginning in childhood, Eddie remained steadfastly optimistic, humorous and upbeat throughout his life. Eddie had two vocations, one as a barber for Valentine’s Barber Shop in Pineville and the other as a DJ for the local radio station, WYWY. Eddie was a member of the Apple Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years. Eddie also had a huge heart. He loved deeply and cared deeply for others, especially for his family and his two grandchildren, Hannah and Canaan.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Paul Pickard. Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Lovella Pickard, of Barbourville, his wife of fifty years, Wilma Jean (Smith) Corey and their two sons Tim Corey and Chris Corey. His two adored grandchildren will miss Eddie immensely: Hannah Corey and Canaan Corey.
The Corey family will receive friends and loved ones from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Paul Cooper will officiate. Eddie's granddaughter, Hannah, will sing. Burial will immediately follow in the Cox Cemetery at Gray, Ky. The Corey family has chosen, to be pallbearers: Adam Townsley, John Tye, Charles Merida, John Pasternak, Cody Merida, Ed Grubb, Jeremiah Thomas and Canaan Corey. Honorary Pallbearers for Mr. Corey are the Knox County Home Heath Caregivers and the staff of Corbin ARH.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Arnold Edward “Eddie” Corey.
