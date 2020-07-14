On July 7, 2020 Knox County Deputies responded to a reported Burglary at
the Binanza Bin Store on US 25 E in Corbin. There were more than twenty-
five pieces of property taken, mostly small electronic items. A garage door
valued at $3, 500 was also damaged.
Through their continuing investigation. Deputies identified three suspects.
On July 11, 2020 Michael Taylor age 33 of Corbin, KY was arrested and
charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree and Criminal Mischief-3 rd Degree.
A 17 year old juvenile was also charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree and
Criminal Mischief-3 rd Degree. Several items of property taken from the
business were recovered following the arrest.
Michael Taylor was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing and one additional arrest is expected.
