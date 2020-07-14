taylor

On July 7, 2020 Knox County Deputies responded to a reported Burglary at

the Binanza Bin Store on US 25 E in Corbin. There were more than twenty-

five pieces of property taken, mostly small electronic items. A garage door

valued at $3, 500 was also damaged.

Through their continuing investigation. Deputies identified three suspects.

On July 11, 2020 Michael Taylor age 33 of Corbin, KY was arrested and

charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree and Criminal Mischief-3 rd Degree.

A 17 year old juvenile was also charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree and

Criminal Mischief-3 rd Degree. Several items of property taken from the

business were recovered following the arrest.

Michael Taylor was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing and one additional arrest is expected.

