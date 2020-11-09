Clyde Lunsford

On November 6, 2020 Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones learned of a possible burglary at a residence on Michigan Avenue in Girdler. After verifying that the burglary had occurred and that several hand tools were taken from a garage at the residence, an investigation was initiated.

During the two day investigation a suspect was developed. On November 7, 2020 a suspect, Clyde Lunsford JR age 28 of Girdler, KY, was arrested by Deputy Jones on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Later on November 7, 2020 Clyde Lunsford JR was charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree by SGT Carl Frith.

The investigation is continuing and an additional arrest is expected.

