On October 3, 2020 Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins received a report of
a hit and run traffic crash at a railroad crossing on Highway 11 in Cannon.
When Deputy Mullins arrived at the location, he observed that the crossing
control box was completely destroyed.
Vehicle body parts recovered at the scene lead to the approximate year and
make of the hit and run vehicle. Through his investigation Deputy Mullins
identified the vehicle, a 1997 Chevy S-10 pick-up that was later reported as
stolen. During the continuing investigation by deputies, a suspect was
identified.
On October 20, 2020 SGT Carl Frith arrested Billy W Fritts age 35 of
Barbourville, KY charging him with Criminal Mischief-1st Degree, Theft by
Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Auto, Theft by Deception-under $500 and
Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.
Billy Fritts was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
CSX Railroad Detective B. J. Brock assisted in the investigation and arrest.
The cost to replace the CSX Crossing Control House and its electrical
contents is approximately $35,000.
