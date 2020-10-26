railroad damage

On October 3, 2020 Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins received a report of

a hit and run traffic crash at a railroad crossing on Highway 11 in Cannon.

When Deputy Mullins arrived at the location, he observed that the crossing

control box was completely destroyed.

Vehicle body parts recovered at the scene lead to the approximate year and

make of the hit and run vehicle. Through his investigation Deputy Mullins

identified the vehicle, a 1997 Chevy S-10 pick-up that was later reported as

stolen. During the continuing investigation by deputies, a suspect was

identified.

On October 20, 2020 SGT Carl Frith arrested Billy W Fritts age 35 of

Barbourville, KY charging him with Criminal Mischief-1st Degree, Theft by

Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Auto, Theft by Deception-under $500 and

Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.

Billy Fritts was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

CSX Railroad Detective B. J. Brock assisted in the investigation and arrest.

The cost to replace the CSX Crossing Control House and its electrical

contents is approximately $35,000.

