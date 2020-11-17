On November 4, 2020 Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton investigated the theft of a 2015 Range Rover SUV. The vehicle was taken from the GraceHealth Care parking lot just off US 25 E in North Corbin. During his investigation a suspect was identified.
On November 10, 2020 Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested Franklin A Parks, age 29 of Corbin, KY at a residence on Highway 1232 in Gray charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Auto-$10,000 or more. Parks was wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, three counts of Receiving Stolen Property and Persistent Felony Offender I charges. He was also wanted on a Whitley County Indictment Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Auto-$10,000 or more and a Whitley County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Fleeing or Evading Police-2 nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court charges. Franklin Parks was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On November 11, 2020 Deputy Broughton developed information of a possible location of the stolen Range Rover. After a lengthy search on an abandoned strip mine off Highway 459 near Little Indian Creek, Deputy Broughton located the stolen vehicle.
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Broughton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.