Tuesday, January 3
Randall Elliot, 34, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
Jerry Jackson, 46, all intoxication in a public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, menacing, criminal trespassing 2nd degree
Jerry Messer, 47, possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana
Michael Isom, 46, failure to appear, failure to appear
Wednesday, January 4
Emily Wagers, 30, failure to appear
Thursday, January 5
Tina Marie Brown, 44, no registration receipt, no registration plates, careless driving, failing to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methanphetamine)
Kristy Cloud, 43, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec 1st offense, failure to wear seat belts, failure to/or improper signal, 30 day license over 21 years old, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear
Jeremy Davidson, 34, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree - drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, failure to appear
Friday, January 6
Bradley Brown, 30, failure to appear, trafficking marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, driving DUI suspended license 1st offense (agg. circumstances)
Amy Peters/Cole, 37, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, trafficking marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear
Travis Blakely, 36, harassment (no physical contact), terroristic threatening 3rd degree
Earl Brown, 30, speeding 20 mph over the speed limit, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, improper equipment, fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, failure to appear, kidnapping adult, assault 1st degree domestic violence, strangulation 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, failure to appear
Jamie Carman, 35, criminal trespassing, harassment (no physical contact)
Abraham Flannelly, 27, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Jordan Honeycutt, 26, assault 4th degree (minor injury), terroristic threatening 3rd degree
Saturday, January 7
Arlis Cureton, 50, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance
Donald Fields, 40, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, non payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Lacey Stephens, 29, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, improper registration plate, no registration plates
Sunday, January 8
Kenneth Forrester, 43, failure to appear
James Gray, 41, indecent exposure 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, sexual abuse 3rd degree
Monday, January 9
Gary Maxie, 51, assault 4th degree (no visible injury)
Joni Wireman, 36, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.