Monday, July 20
Roscoe Garland, 51, Parkers Lake; two counts failure to appear.
Sarah Delap, 39, Whitley City; resisting arrest; second degree disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; menacing.
Shawn Mills, 23, Fourmile; contempt of court.
John Browning, 33, Barbourville; public intoxication; first degree disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, July 21
Charles Partin, 34, Gray; bench warrant.
Peyton Wyrick, 19, Corbin; fourth degree assault.
Latoya Dople, 34, Williamsburg; theft by unlawful taking under $500; public intoxication.
Brandon Garland, 28, Strunk; assault fourth degree; third degree criminal trespass.
Aaron Self, 26; assault fourth degree.
Tina Yaden, 49, Cumberland; theft by unlawful taking under $500; failure to appear.
Kimberly Long, 45, Lynch; theft by unlawful taking; failure to appear.
Scottie Baker, 48, Barbourville; bench warrant.
Jamie Mays, 40, Barbourville; public intoxication; drinking alcohol in public.
Wednesday, July 22
Sebastian Cruz, 19, Whitley City; assault fourth degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, July 23
Roy Garland, 38, Corbin; speeding 23 MPH over; driving on suspended license; improper registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance.
Christina McIntyre, 33, Gray; contempt of court.
Zachary Jarvis, 31, London; failure to signal; driving on expired license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking within 1000 feet of school; trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree; trafficking on a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree; prescription nit in proper container.
Friday, July 24
Jonathan Bargo, 36, Dewitt; two counts theft by unlawful taking over $500, less than $10,000; first degree wanton endangerment.
Jonathan Goforth, 28, Gray; third degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking over $500, under $10,000; two counts theft by unlawful taking under $500; contempt of court.
Lindsey Welliver, 23, Barbourville; two bench warrants.
Charles Rice, 55, Green Road; contempt of court.
Joseph Mills, 40, Green Road; contempt of court.
Eddie Phillips, 46, Pine Knot; three counts failure to appear.
Saturday, July 25
Jamie Smith, 43, Whitley City; driving under the influence; driving on suspended license.
Charles Baker, 23, Flat Lick; driving on suspended license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance; reckless driving.
Leya Stapleton, 36, Artemus; failure to appear; promoting contraband, first degree.
Shawntilla Cowans, 46, Stearns; criminal littering; criminal mischief, third degree.
Terry Delughtery, 42, Stearns; two counts failure to appear; failure to wear seatbelts; driving on suspended license; failure to register transfer of vehicle; failure to maintain insurance.
Joshua Moses, 32, Oneida, Tn; nonpayment of fines; failure to wear seatbelt; no registration plates; failure to produce insuarence card; failure to maintain insurance; failure to register transfer of vehicle; driving on suspended license; improper display of tags.
Zachary Morgan, 18, Barbourville; no tail lamps; rear pplate not illuminated; driving under the influence; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seatbelts.
Sunday, July 26
Misty Murphy, 39, Whitley City; two counts contempt of court.
Keasha Wilson, 27, Corbin; nonpayment of fines.
Alyssa Fisher, 22, Cannon; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator license.
Tommy Smith, 24, Flat Lick; failure to appear.
Travis Smith, 26, Artemus; bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.