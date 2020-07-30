ar

Monday, July 20

Roscoe Garland, 51, Parkers Lake; two counts failure to appear.

Sarah Delap, 39, Whitley City; resisting arrest; second degree disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; menacing.

Shawn Mills, 23, Fourmile; contempt of court.

John Browning, 33, Barbourville; public intoxication; first degree disorderly conduct.

 

Tuesday, July 21

Charles Partin, 34, Gray; bench warrant.

Peyton Wyrick, 19, Corbin; fourth degree assault.

Latoya Dople, 34, Williamsburg; theft by unlawful taking under $500; public intoxication. 

Brandon Garland, 28, Strunk; assault fourth degree; third degree criminal trespass.

Aaron Self, 26; assault fourth degree.

Tina Yaden, 49, Cumberland; theft by unlawful taking under $500; failure to appear.

Kimberly Long, 45, Lynch; theft by unlawful taking; failure to appear.

Scottie Baker, 48, Barbourville; bench warrant.

Jamie Mays, 40, Barbourville; public intoxication; drinking alcohol in public.

 

Wednesday, July 22

Sebastian Cruz, 19, Whitley City; assault fourth degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Thursday, July 23

Roy Garland, 38, Corbin; speeding 23 MPH over; driving on suspended license; improper registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance. 

Christina McIntyre, 33, Gray; contempt of court.

Zachary Jarvis, 31, London; failure to signal; driving on expired license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking within 1000 feet of school; trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree; trafficking on a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree; prescription nit in proper container. 

 

Friday, July 24

Jonathan Bargo, 36, Dewitt; two counts theft by unlawful taking over $500, less than $10,000; first degree wanton endangerment. 

Jonathan Goforth, 28, Gray; third degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking over $500, under $10,000; two counts theft by unlawful taking under $500; contempt of court.

Lindsey Welliver, 23, Barbourville; two bench warrants.

Charles Rice, 55, Green Road; contempt of court.

Joseph Mills, 40, Green Road; contempt of court.

Eddie Phillips, 46, Pine Knot; three counts failure to appear.

 

Saturday, July 25

Jamie Smith, 43, Whitley City; driving under the influence; driving on suspended license.

Charles Baker, 23, Flat Lick; driving on suspended license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance; reckless driving. 

Leya Stapleton, 36, Artemus; failure to appear; promoting contraband, first degree.

Shawntilla Cowans, 46, Stearns; criminal littering; criminal mischief, third degree.

Terry Delughtery, 42, Stearns; two counts failure to appear; failure to wear seatbelts; driving on suspended license; failure to register transfer of vehicle; failure to maintain insurance. 

Joshua Moses, 32, Oneida, Tn; nonpayment of fines; failure to wear seatbelt; no registration plates; failure to produce insuarence card; failure to maintain insurance; failure to register transfer of vehicle; driving on suspended license; improper display of tags. 

Zachary Morgan, 18, Barbourville; no tail lamps; rear pplate not illuminated; driving under the influence; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seatbelts.

 

Sunday, July 26

Misty Murphy, 39, Whitley City; two counts contempt of court.

Keasha Wilson, 27, Corbin; nonpayment of fines.

Alyssa Fisher, 22, Cannon; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator license.

Tommy Smith, 24, Flat Lick; failure to appear.

Travis Smith, 26, Artemus; bench warrant.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you