Monday, December 5
John A Elliott, 54, Gray – One headlight, Improper display of registration plates, license to be in possession, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess
Brandon L Copeland, 32, Dunlap – Serving bench warrant for court
Andrew Kyle Saunders, 27, Barbourville – Failure to appear
Ethan M. Pate, 25, Corbin – oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st, Failure of non owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off, Failure to produce insurance card, Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Tuesday, December 6
John Brunner, 48, Bimble – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Dylan Lake Slusher, 28, Pineville – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Charlene Lynn Partin, 30, Barbourville – NO CHARGES YET
Chelsea, 32, East Bernstadt – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Shane L Collins, 35, Artemus – Failure to appear
Christopher Cody White, 33, Corbin – Harassing communications, Terroristic threatening 3rd degree, Criminal trespassing-2nd degree
Wednesday, December 7
Andrew Hall, 39, Corbin – Failure to appear
Thursday, December 8
Nathan A. Mcqueen, 29, Corbin – Assault 2nd degree, Cultivate in marijuana < 5 Plants - 1st offense, Poss of marijuana, Drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture, poss cont sub, 3rd degree - drug unspecified, prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off.
Crystal Marlow, 45, Mccrreary – oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st, Failure to wear seatbelt, license to be in possession
Delmer Fields, 75, Hinkle – Tbut or Disp all others $500 < $1,000
Rhonda Gail Phipps, 66, Barbourville – One Headlights,operating on sus rev oper license oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st, Careless Driving
Ryann Hamonds, 32, Barbourville – No registration receipt, no registration plates, Failure to produce insurance card, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, Failure to Appear
Andrew Kyle Saunders, 27, Barbourville – Burglary 2nd degree
Friday, December 9
Ashley M Fee, 30, Richmond – Careless Driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st, license to be in possession
Joseph Smith, 24, Scarf – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
Cassandra Marie Miller, 39, middlesboro – serving bench warrant for court
Jeffrey R Caudill, 51, keavy – Assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), Fleeing or evading the police 2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, alcohol intox in public place (1st & 2nd off), criminal trespassing-2nd degree
Brianna Inman, 27, Hendrick – Serving bench warrant for court, Non payment of court costs fees, and fines
Virginia Hopkins, 70, Barbourville – No registration receipt, No registration plates, Failure to wear seatbelt, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss cont sub 1st deg off (drug unspecified)
Mary Ellen Brown, 55, Barbourville – Failure to appear
Gary Dewayne Cooper, 45, Mccreary – Traf in cont sub 1st offense, fleeing or evading the police (2nd degree on foot), poss cont sub 3rd degree - drug unspecified, carrying the concealed weapon, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Lawrence Robert Baker, 28, Barbourville – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Jerry Micheal Jackson, 46, Barbourville – Criminal trespassing - 2nd degree, Alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
Amanda Noel Cox, 34, Flat Lick – Failure to appear, failure to appear
Ashley Nicole Edwards, 35, Fourmile – Failure to appear
Saturday, December 10
Rick J Bates, 42, Artemus – Assault, 4th degree (Domestic violence) No visible injury
Ryan Donley, 27, Corbin – Assault, 4th degree (Domestic violence) minor injury, Alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
Shelly Shante Taylore-Watters, 40, Whitley City – Public intoxication-controlled sub (excludes alcohol), Resisting arrest, Disorderly conduct, 1st degree
Nytishia L Younts, 50, Corbin – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Kayla Bunch, 33, Barbourville – Serving bench warrant for court
Latosha Jo Murray, 40, Morehead – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Leonard Wiley Luckadoo, 28, Ewing – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Keontay Collett, 19, Barbourville – Contempt of court libel/slander Resistance to order
Jarrett Maxie, 23, Barbourville – oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, reckless driving
David Scott Charles, 37, Pine knot – Tbut or disp shoplifting, menacing, resisting arrest, Tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000, Public intoxication - controll sub (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct
Mark Ball, 44, Pine Knot – Failure to appear, Failure to appear, Failure to appear,
Failure to appear, Failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fines and fees
Timothy Browning, 33, Gray – Public intoxication-controll sub (Excludes alcohol), failure to appear, burgeraly, 2nd degree
Sunday, December 11
Jarrett Maxie, 23, Barbourville – Reckless driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf akc .08 (189A.010(1A)-1st.
David Charles, 37, Pine Knot – tbut or disp shoplifting, menacing, resisting arrest, tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000, Public intox-control sub (excludes alcohol), discorderly conduct - 2nd degree
Timothy Browning, 33, Gray – Public intox of control sub (excludes alcohol), failure to appear, burglary-2nd degree.
Mark Ball, 44, Pine Knot – Failure to appear (x5), Non-payment of court costs fees or fines.
