Advocate Arrests Report

Monday, November 28

Michael Paul Mills, 37, Scarf – Alcohol intox in a public place, ( 1st and 2nd offensive) endangering the welfare of a minor

Charles Scott, 41, Hinkle – Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, promoting contraband - 2nd degree, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess 

Franklin Saylor, 25, Baxter speeding 19 miles over limit, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec, 1st 2nd off, failure to produce insurance card, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of marijuana, Careless driving

Tammy Renne Sparks, 43, Barbourville – serving beach warrant for court, serving beach warrant for court, Tbut or Disp - firearm, Tbut or disp all others $500 < $1000, Burglary, 1st degree,  possession of handgun by convicted felon, poss marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/poses 

David L Mcgee, 32, whitley  – Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000 , Criminal mischief, 1st degree 

Ted Vaughn, 54, Woolum – wanton endangerment - 1st degree 

Justin M Tayler, 40, Pine Knot – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

Amanda Leih Slaven, 38, Hellenwood – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

Scottie E Baker, 50 Barbourville – Failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec 1st off, improper registration plate, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec 1st off, failure to wear seatbelt

James Ricky Lawson, careless driving failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain req ins/sec 1st off, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, failure to wear seatbelt

Pauletta Allen, 37, Barbourville Tbut or disp shoplifting, Criminal mischief 3rd degree

 

Tuesday, November 29

Jamie Lee Carman, 35, Gray – public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, 1st degree

Steven Huff, 37, London – poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), traff in cont sub, 3st deg, 1t off (>or=20 but

Brandon Jamison Helton, 38, Corbin – Failure to appear

Codarius Humphery, 32, Mccreary – Fugitive from another state - warranted arrest 

Alvie Wayne Elam, 43, Barbourville – failure to appear 

Anthony Centers, 28, Barbourville – failure to appear

Dylan General Brown, 30, Scarf – Probation violation (for felony offense),  Probation violation (for felony offense), Tbut or disp auto ($1,000 < $1,000)

Anthony John Mills, 24, Heidrick – poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (On foot), Criminal mischief 3rd degree,  Tbut or disp auto ($1,000 < $1,000)

 

Wednesday, November 30

Gregory Scott Goodpaster, 48, paris – public intoxication-controlled sub (excludes alcohol),  Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order,  Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

Denise Marie Thorpe, 33, Clarksville – oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1A) - 1st

Aubrey Miranda Johnson, 33, Southside – alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd off)

Corey Justin Dionne, 37, Strunk – serving parole violation warrant 

Ryan J Daughtery, 38, Stearns – Serving parole violation warrant 

Brian Allen Lee, 35, Barbourville – Harassing communications

Micheal Donald Hobbs, 46, Barbourville –  Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

Tina Marie Brown, 44, Flat lick – Careless driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st

 

Thursday, December 1

Nathaniel Carson, 20, Gray – Failure to or improper signal, Failure to wear seatbelt, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st

Brianna Nicole Jones, 26, Parkers lake – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

Joseph Chase Jones, 33, Pine knot – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to orde

Dustin Wayne Wagers, 31, London – Speeding 17 mph over limit, Failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, Failure to notify adrs change to dept of trans, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, Careless driving. 

Jacob Mathew Jones, 26, Whitley –Failure to appear , Failure to appear, non payment to court costs/fines and fees, non payment to court costs/fines and fees, non payment to court costs/fines and fees 

Michael L Duley, 29, Whitley city – Assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury 

 

Friday, December 2

Sean Tyler Decker, 27, Gray – violation of probation (for felony offense) 

William C Hart, 53, Wallins Creek – One headlight, no registration receipt, no registration plates, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of merijuana, Failure to appear

Lederius Johnson, 40, Birmingham – Fugitive from another state - warranted arrest

Stanley C Marlow, 60, Corbin –  No registration receipt, no registration plates, Careless Driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st

Charles Brandon Disney, 37, London – Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, traff in cont sub 1st Degree/ 1st off - (> OR = GMS Methamphetamine), possession of firearm by convicted felon, Resisting arrest, failure to appear, Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order

 

Saturday, December 3

David L Mcgee, 32, Whitley–  Drug paraphernalia - buy/posses, public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), Disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, criminal trespassing- 2nd degree

Globe Travis Brown, 30, Scalf –  Failure to appear , Failure to appear, public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), Disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest

Shannon L Riley, 48, Hinkl –  Alcohol intox in a public place (1st & second offense), disorderly conduct 1st degree, terroristic threatening 1st degree

James Jones, 43, Cannon – Menasing, Assault, 4th degree, (no visible injury), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree

Jackie N Bowling, 27, London – Failure to appear

 

Sunday, December 4

Patrick Hill Jr. 19, Rockhill – No tail lamps, Failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st

Estill Ray Roark, 45, Artmeus – Failure to imprompt signal, careless driving, operating on sus or rev oper license, license to be in possession,  oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 3rd 

William Ray Harrison, 23, London – public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol)

Christiana Samantha-lynn Golden, 26, Girdler – Failure to appear, Failure to appear

Donny Gene Wilson, 46, Gray operating on sus or rev oper license, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to appear, failure to appear

AAron N Owens, 24, Corbin – no brake lights (passenger vehicle), No registration receipt, no registration plates, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of marijuana

