Monday, November 28
Michael Paul Mills, 37, Scarf – Alcohol intox in a public place, ( 1st and 2nd offensive) endangering the welfare of a minor
Charles Scott, 41, Hinkle – Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, promoting contraband - 2nd degree, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Franklin Saylor, 25, Baxter speeding 19 miles over limit, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec, 1st 2nd off, failure to produce insurance card, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of marijuana, Careless driving
Tammy Renne Sparks, 43, Barbourville – serving beach warrant for court, serving beach warrant for court, Tbut or Disp - firearm, Tbut or disp all others $500 < $1000, Burglary, 1st degree, possession of handgun by convicted felon, poss marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/poses
David L Mcgee, 32, whitley – Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000 , Criminal mischief, 1st degree
Ted Vaughn, 54, Woolum – wanton endangerment - 1st degree
Justin M Tayler, 40, Pine Knot – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Amanda Leih Slaven, 38, Hellenwood – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Scottie E Baker, 50 Barbourville – Failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec 1st off, improper registration plate, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain ins/sec 1st off, failure to wear seatbelt
James Ricky Lawson, careless driving failure to produce insurance card, Failure of owner to maintain req ins/sec 1st off, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, failure to wear seatbelt
Pauletta Allen, 37, Barbourville Tbut or disp shoplifting, Criminal mischief 3rd degree
Tuesday, November 29
Jamie Lee Carman, 35, Gray – public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, 1st degree
Steven Huff, 37, London – poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), traff in cont sub, 3st deg, 1t off (>or=20 but
Brandon Jamison Helton, 38, Corbin – Failure to appear
Codarius Humphery, 32, Mccreary – Fugitive from another state - warranted arrest
Alvie Wayne Elam, 43, Barbourville – failure to appear
Anthony Centers, 28, Barbourville – failure to appear
Dylan General Brown, 30, Scarf – Probation violation (for felony offense), Probation violation (for felony offense), Tbut or disp auto ($1,000 < $1,000)
Anthony John Mills, 24, Heidrick – poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (On foot), Criminal mischief 3rd degree, Tbut or disp auto ($1,000 < $1,000)
Wednesday, November 30
Gregory Scott Goodpaster, 48, paris – public intoxication-controlled sub (excludes alcohol), Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order, Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Denise Marie Thorpe, 33, Clarksville – oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1A) - 1st
Aubrey Miranda Johnson, 33, Southside – alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd off)
Corey Justin Dionne, 37, Strunk – serving parole violation warrant
Ryan J Daughtery, 38, Stearns – Serving parole violation warrant
Brian Allen Lee, 35, Barbourville – Harassing communications
Micheal Donald Hobbs, 46, Barbourville – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Tina Marie Brown, 44, Flat lick – Careless driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
Thursday, December 1
Nathaniel Carson, 20, Gray – Failure to or improper signal, Failure to wear seatbelt, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
Brianna Nicole Jones, 26, Parkers lake – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Joseph Chase Jones, 33, Pine knot – Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to orde
Dustin Wayne Wagers, 31, London – Speeding 17 mph over limit, Failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, Failure to notify adrs change to dept of trans, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, Careless driving.
Jacob Mathew Jones, 26, Whitley –Failure to appear , Failure to appear, non payment to court costs/fines and fees, non payment to court costs/fines and fees, non payment to court costs/fines and fees
Michael L Duley, 29, Whitley city – Assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Friday, December 2
Sean Tyler Decker, 27, Gray – violation of probation (for felony offense)
William C Hart, 53, Wallins Creek – One headlight, no registration receipt, no registration plates, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of merijuana, Failure to appear
Lederius Johnson, 40, Birmingham – Fugitive from another state - warranted arrest
Stanley C Marlow, 60, Corbin – No registration receipt, no registration plates, Careless Driving, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
Charles Brandon Disney, 37, London – Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, traff in cont sub 1st Degree/ 1st off - (> OR = GMS Methamphetamine), possession of firearm by convicted felon, Resisting arrest, failure to appear, Contempt of court/libel slander resistance to order
Saturday, December 3
David L Mcgee, 32, Whitley– Drug paraphernalia - buy/posses, public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), Disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, criminal trespassing- 2nd degree
Globe Travis Brown, 30, Scalf – Failure to appear , Failure to appear, public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol), Disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest
Shannon L Riley, 48, Hinkl – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st & second offense), disorderly conduct 1st degree, terroristic threatening 1st degree
James Jones, 43, Cannon – Menasing, Assault, 4th degree, (no visible injury), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
Jackie N Bowling, 27, London – Failure to appear
Sunday, December 4
Patrick Hill Jr. 19, Rockhill – No tail lamps, Failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
Estill Ray Roark, 45, Artmeus – Failure to imprompt signal, careless driving, operating on sus or rev oper license, license to be in possession, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 3rd
William Ray Harrison, 23, London – public intoxication-controlled sub (Excludes alcohol)
Christiana Samantha-lynn Golden, 26, Girdler – Failure to appear, Failure to appear
Donny Gene Wilson, 46, Gray operating on sus or rev oper license, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to appear, failure to appear
AAron N Owens, 24, Corbin – no brake lights (passenger vehicle), No registration receipt, no registration plates, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st, poss of marijuana
